Novak Djokovic which opens in the early hours of this Sunday against the 18-year-old Croatian, Dino Prizmic (3 am on ESPN 2 TV), is the big favorite for victory in the Australian Openalthough his problems with a wrist and the energy of the young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz (2 in the world) threaten the reign of the Serbian in Melbourne.



It may be of interest to you: Video: Bayern Munich says goodbye with an emotional tribute to its idol, Franz Beckenbauer

Last year, the current world number one in ATP (36 years old) defeated the Greek in the final Stefanos Tsitsipas to increase his record of victories in the Australian Open, in a season in which he also added Roland Garros and the US Open to expand its brand to 24 titles grand slamsurpassing the Spanish by two Rafael Nadal.

However, he was unable to complete the grand slam of the season after losing the final of Wimbledon in view of Alcaraz, who at 20 years old confirmed himself as the great hope of tennis for the coming years, faces the Frenchman Richard Gasquet (76th in the world).

Spanish is presented in Melbourne with a very different status than two years ago, when he appeared at only 18 years old and beyond 30th place in the world rankings.

Novak Djokovic is ATP Finals champion.

The first one was lost grand slam last year due to an injury, but he reached the first place in the ATP, confirming himself as the great alternative to Nadal, the great rival of Djokovic, that he will miss the appointment again due to a new injury, suffered last week in Brisbanewhere he returned to the circuit after almost a year without competing, precisely since he was eliminated in the second round in Australia last year.

The Serbian opened the season by competing in the United Cup, mixed team tournament, in which he lost to the Australian Alex de Minaur (6-4 and 6-4), one of the potential candidates to go far in Melbourne.

For his part, the Colombian Daniel Galán (89 ATP) will debut in the early hours of tomorrow (1 am) against the local Jason Kubler.

Osorio arrives with enthusiasm

In the first round of Australian Openin the women's branch, the Colombian tennis player María Camila Osorio (79th WTA) debuts tomorrow (7 pm, Colombian time) against the German Tatjana Maria (42 in the rankings) in what will be the first face to face between the two.

Read here: Arturo Vidal: this would be the million he would earn in America, if you don't believe it!

“I am happy to be in Australia to play the first grand slam of the year, I am very excited and eager to face this challenge. (Tatjana) It will be a tough rival and it will be one more battle, we hope to reach the point,” said the Colombian.

And he added: “One of my goals for 2024 is to enter the top 20 in the world and be more consistent throughout the year.”

maria camila osorio Maria Camila Osorio

It will also be the turn of the Japanese Naomi Osaka and the German Angelique Kerber two former number ones returning to a grand slam Caroline Wozniackiwho has two children, aged two years and 15 months, will also compete in Melbourne.

We show you: Video: pitched battle between footballers and fans due to loss of match

At 33 years old, the Dane, champion of the Australian Open in 2018returned after three and a half years of sporting retirement a few months ago, quickly managing to advance to the second round of the US Open.

​

In it Australian Open There will be eight players who have been mothers in the main draw. In addition to the three mentioned there will be Elina Svitolina, Victoria Azarenka, Tatjana Maria, Taylor Townsend and Yanina Wickmayer.

Photo: Francisco Guasco. Efe

This group takes over from the legends Kim Clijsters and Serena Williams. “I am very happy to see the players return. I said it a long time ago: I think we broke the stereotype that said you can't be a high-level player and have a family,” explained the Belarusian. Azarenka, number 22 in the world.

SPORTS

With information from AFP.