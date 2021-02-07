Between the psychological effects of the quarantine, the injuries and the lack of competition due to the coronavirus, a very particular Australian Open will begin on Monday in Melbourne, where Novak Djokovic will seek a ninth title, his 18th major, and in which Serena Williams will continue on a mission to equal Australian Margaret Court’s Grand Slams record (24) that she started after winning there four years ago.

It will even be in an environment similar to the old normality, since the organizers hope to allow between 25,000 and 30,000 spectators per day in the Melbourne Park venue.

“I feel at home, and particularly in the Rod Laver,” said Djokovic this week, the man to beat for being number 1 in the world but who did not have a good time in the previous one because, from a VIP isolation in Adelaide, he asked better conditions for those colleagues confined to Melbourne and was criticized by authorities and colleagues.

Djokovic received criticism for his statements from Adelaide. Photo Brenton Edwards / AFP

The draw did not smile at the Serbian either, who will debut in the last shift of the main court – around 6.30 am on Monday morning in Argentina, on ESPN2 – against Frenchman Jérémy Chardy (66th).

Nole he will have to fight hard from the round of 16, where he could cross his way to Stan Wawrinka (18th) or Milos Raonic (15th), and then Alexander Zverev (7th) and Dominic Thiem (3rd) before a hypothetical final with Rafael Nadal, that will start a day later on his adventure of conquering the men’s record of 21 Grand Slam titles, beating the absent Roger Federer.

On that side of the table is Diego Schwartzman, the best Argentine racket and eighth seed in Australia, who will debut against Swede Elías Ymer (204th and from qualifying), on court number seven at Melbourne Park. The Peque game will start no earlier than 2 am on Monday (ESPN2 will televise), the same time as the compatriots’ duel between Juan Ignacio Londero (81) and Federico Delbonis (77), in court 6 (on ESPN3).

Before that, it will be the turn of Federico Coria (92 °), the first of the Argentines to debut. Scheduled for Sunday at 9:00 p.m. (Argentine time; on ESPN3), the Rosario will have -a prior- the most complex match when they face the Canadian Milos Raonic, 15th in the ranking, where he came third in 2016, the year in which which was also a finalist at Wimbledon.

First. Federico Coria will debut on Sunday night. Photo EFE / EPA / JULIEN DE ROSA

The other two Argentines classified to the main draw of the first Grand Slam of the season, Guido Pella (44th ATP) and Nadia Podoroska (47th WTA) will have to wait until the second day for their presentations against the Croatian Borna Coric (25th) and the American Christina Mc Hale (82 °), respectively.

In the women’s draw, where the hierarchy is more shifting, Spain’s Garbiñe Muguruza (2020 finalist) and Australian Ashleigh Barty (world number one) look in good shape after reaching the Yarra Valley final in Melbourne this week.

But none will play on the first day, which will have the presence of the Williams sisters and the number 2 in the ranking, Simona Halep. Venus will open the game at Margaret Court Arena against Kirsten Flipkens (87th), while in the second shift of Rod Laver Stadium Serena will play, where the Romanian will also debut in the night session.

Will it ever come? Serena Williams has not been able to win a Grand Slam again since she prevailed precisely in Australia four years ago. Photo David Gray / AFP

The youngest of the Williams sisters is locked in 23 major titles since her victory at the 2017 Australian Open, later playing four finals (Wimbledon 2018 and 2019 and US Open 2018 and 2019) without success. “It is clear that it weighs on my shoulders. And I think it is good that I keep it in mind. But it is a burden that evolves and to which I have become accustomed. It is less stressful now,” said the American.

The mental aspect will be fundamental both for her and for the rest of the tennis players, some of whom – among them Nadal and Naomi Osaka, who was champion there in 2019 – gave up playing or were injured in the preparatory tournaments, in the middle of a preseason marked by the restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

With information from AFP