Djokovic visa cancellation confirmed

Nothing to do for the Australian Open: Novak Djokovic he will be expelled from the country. There Federal court rejected the appeal of the number one tennis player in the world, confirming the visa cancellation. The Serbian champion has lost the appeal against the decision of the Minister of Immigration Hawke.

The court’s decision came unanimously, with all three judges who opposed the appeal. Djokovic will therefore not be able to participate in one of the main world tournaments on the circuit of Grand Slam and which open tomorrow. The Serbian champion was also sentenced to pay court costs.

The government’s decision because of the risk that Djokovic’s presence in Australia could fuel feelings no-vax

The government’s decision is based on the risk that its presence in Australia could fuel no-vax sentiments. The minister’s lawyers said they clearly considered the impact of Djokovic’s expulsion on public opinion, but that the government decided his presence in the country was too risky, because his anti-vaccination views made him one. “icon” for groups no-vax. They also said Australia should not “be forced to be” in the presence of a person for fear of what would happen if they were kicked out.

The comment by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

For its part, the Australian government said it was satisfied with the decision. “I welcome the decision to keep our borders strong and protect Australians,” the premier said Scott Morrison. “This decision was made for reasons of health, safety and good order, as it was in the public interest. Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic and rightly expect the results of those sacrifices to be protected”, he added

The accusations of Djokovic’s lawyers against the Australian government

During the hearing, the Serbian tennis player’s lawyers accused the government of making “elementary” mistakes in having articles from the international press brought as evidence to link Djokovic to anti-vaccination groups in Australia. Djokovic he accuses the Australian government of not asking him what his current views on vaccination were.

In response, the government said it was unlikely Djokovic would tell them anything new. Djokovic said there is no evidence that he has elicited no-vax feelings in any of the other tennis tournaments he has participated in since the vaccination campaign began. His lawyers said the government failed to gather any evidence in this regard, despite being easily traceable.

The president of the Supreme Court James Allsop he objected that the minister has the right to rely on his common sense, and at the time of the ruling announced that the court unanimously rejected Djokovic’s application. Full explanations will be published at a later time.

