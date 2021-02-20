The Australian Open started for Novak Djokovic with bad news. Some muscular discomfort in the abdominal area did not allow him to give 100% and he was about to be eliminated. Especially in the match against Taylor Fritz, where the Serbian took strength from weakness and ended up going round.

In subsequent games, Nole has recovered and now appears to be practically 100%. And he is in his private farmhouse. He has already lifted the title eight times and has before him the possibility of continuing to make history. What wins is paid to 1.8. But let’s go with the data.

Medvedev is one of the few tennis players who puts Djokovic in danger. It is true that H2H is favorable to the Serbian (4-3), but if we look at the last four matches, Daniil has taken three. And here in Australia it is intractable. He comes from passing over Stefanos Tsitsipás, and his victory is paid to two.

Medvedev has only dropped two sets on his way to the final. It was in the same match, against Krajinovic, and it was the only slight setback for the Russian. Then, all matches 3-0. Brutal. Djokovic, for his part, has lost at least one set in all matches except against Karatsev in the semifinals and Chardy in the first round.

A very even game is expected and there is a quota that can be interesting. That the match is defined in the fifth set is paid to 2.88. Not a bad option, as it is likely to be a long and competitive crash.

As for the special bets that Betfair offers us for this grand final, we are going to look for the direct serves. It is true that Medvedev is a great server, but Nole is a player who remains very well and who do not usually get many aces. Also, it does not serve badly. For this reason, we could prove the quota that Djokovic is the player who makes the most direct aces, at 4.

All in all, our recommended bet after seeing all the data and analyzing it is the first one we have indicated: Novak Djokovic’s simple victory. The Serbian has recovered successfully and we think it may be Nole’s day. The fee? 1.8.

