It gives the feeling that Novak Djokovic He fights at the Australian Open against his rivals and against his own physical condition. But it still progresses. After various rumors regarding an injury, he dispatched Canadian Milos Raonic in the fourth round in four sets and reached the quarterfinals.

The Serbian took a long time to get up to speed and suffered during the first two sets. In the first, Raonic forced him to a tie break and only there, with a 7-4, the world number one could take the first game.

The second was at the hands of the Canadian with a 6-4 fight. Just after the third set, Djokovic let go of his game and won comfortably 6-1. For the fourth, and with Raonic becoming strong in attack, the Serbian could prevail with a hard work 6-4.

The greeting between Djokovic and Raonic at the end of the match. (EFE)

In this way the quarter-final table is being assembled. Djokovic will be measured on Monday against German Alexander Zverev, number 6 in the world.

In the same table, the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov will be measured against one of the revelations, Aslán Raratsev. The 27-year-old Russian comes from eliminating Diego Schwartzman.