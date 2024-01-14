Novak Djokovic started his mission to defend his title at the Australian Open with an arduous victory. The Grand Slam record champion beat Croatian qualifier Dino Prizmic 6:2, 6:7 (5:7), 6:3, 6:4 in Melbourne after more than four hours of play and was unable to save any energy.

Djokovic had to fight for every point against the 18-year-old, while Prizmic won the sympathy of the spectators in the packed Rod Laver Arena on his Grand Slam debut as the playing time increased.

Djokovic repeatedly struggled with himself and only took control of the game at the end of the third set. He only used his seventh match point to win. “He deserves every applause, he is an incredible player,” said Djokovic about his opponent: “He really gave me a run for my money.”

In the second round, the Serb, who is aiming for his eleventh triumph in Australia and has won the title four times in the past five years, will face Australian Alexei Popyrin or his compatriot Marc Polmanns.

Sinner is satisfied

Jannik Sinner had previously been the first top player to reach the second round. Cheered on by his “Carota Boys” in the stands, the Italian Davis Cup champion easily won his opening game 6:4, 7:5, 6:3 against the Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.



An unpleasant opponent: Dino Prizmic

Image: dpa



“My first game this season, it means a lot to me to start with a win,” said Sinner: “Physically I feel in good shape, the first round is never easy. So I can be happy with today.”

In the next round, the fourth in the world rankings will face Jesper de Jong from the Netherlands. Sinner is one of the closest favorites at the first Grand Slam tournament of the year; his best result in Australia is reaching the quarter-finals in 2022.

Berrettini has to pass

Andrei Rublev, number five in the world, only jumped over his opening hurdle with great difficulty. The Russian defeated the Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild in a five-set thriller 7:5, 6:4, 3:6, 3:6, 7:6 (10:6) and will face the US in the second round. American Christoph Eubanks or the Japanese Taro Daniel.

The tournament has already ended for the Italian Matteo Berrettini; the 2022 semi-finalist cannot play his match against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas scheduled for Monday due to a foot injury and has withdrawn.