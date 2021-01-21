Craig Tiley has wanted to pronounce on the quarantine of the Australian Open and the differences between tennis players held in Melbourne and those serving this quarantine period in Adelaide, among which are Novak Djokovic or Rafa Nadal, among others.

In statements collected by the Australian media ‘The Age’ Tiley confessed that this decision is due to the nature of the business and stated that the only big difference is that Adelaide tennis players have a terrace in their rooms. “Quarantining the elite tennis players in Adelaide is simply the nature of the business. There the best players only have better living conditions because they have a terrace.”

The top leader of the Australian Open did not hesitate to recognize the opportunity that meant that the big rackets could pass the quarantine in Adelaide. “TI get the feeling that this is perceived as preferential treatment. But they are the best players in the world. It was an advantage for us to have one more site for the quarantine. It is also a great opportunity for Adelaida and they deserve it “

Tiley himself justified this preferential treatment as these players are at the top of tennis and therefore deserve better treatment. “My general rule of thumb is that if you’re at the top of tennis or a Grand Slam champion, it’s the nature of the business that you get better treatment. “

Tiley also wanted to deny the information that Adelaide tennis players had more time to train than other players. “Players who are quarantined in Adelaide don’t have more time to train compared to players in Melbourne. They also have a gym and equipment in their room. They said they had a whole plant for them, but they don’t. “