Daniil Medvedev confirmed that he is the NextGen player of the moment by reaching the final at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year: the Russian beat Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets and will contest the definition against no less than number 1 the world, Novak Djokovic.

Medvedev swept Tsitsipas by defeating him 6-4, 6-2 and 7-5 this Friday and will seek his first Grand Slam of the year on Sunday and climb to number 2 in the ATP rankings. since if it is enshrined in Melbourne, it will surpass the Spanish Rafael Nadal in the classification.

News in development.

JPE