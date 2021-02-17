The NextGen has been asking for a clue for several seasons from the hand of a group of talented players, who are stealing more and more the limelight. Among these young stars, Daniil Medvedev stands out, who in just two years was positioned as the greatest threat to the dominoes of the Big three. This Wednesday, the 24-year-old Russian entered the semifinals of the Australian Open for the first time and made sure to take a very important step in the world rankings.

Thanks to his 7-5, 6-3 and 6-2 victory against his compatriot Andrey Rublev (23 years old and another of the standard bearers of that new generation), the Muscovite will be from next Monday the new number three in the world -today he is fourth-, displacing the Austrian Dominic Thiem. And if he wins the title in Melbourne, which does not sound impossible because of how he has been playing, he will surpass Rafael Nadal and climb to second place.

Medvedev is “the player of the moment” on the men’s circuit. The Australian ‘big’ win in the quarterfinals against Rublev, seventh in the world rankings, was the 19th in a row for him and the 11th in a row against top-10 players.

Their last defeat was last year, in the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 in Vienna. Since then, he spun five festivities to shout champion at the 1,000 Masters in Paris and many others for lift the trophy “Masters” in London at the end of 2020. And he began 2021 with four victories to lead Russia’s consecration in the ATP Cup and the five he has been in Melbourne.

In the first Grand Slam of the season, he defeated the Canadian in his debut Vasek Pospisil, To Spanish Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round, to the Serbian Filip Krajinovic in the third – the only match in which he gave sets (two) so far – and to the American Mackenzie mcdonald in the second round, to come face to face with his friend Rublev.

The duel promised to be a real battle, because the number seven in the world also arrived undefeated and on a great level. But in a day of oppressive heat, although there were long and entertaining points and moments of good tennis, Medvedev was clearly superior.

Rublev ended up exhausted after a very physically demanding match and on a very hot day. Photo David Gray / AFP

He had to build the victory with patience, after all he had a real fighter in front of him, but supported by his powerful service game (80 percent of the first serves in and 14 aces) and in aggressive tennis (he put 30 winning shots) did not have much trouble taking over the game in two hours and five minutes.

“The best feeling is when you win games, so The more you win, the more wins in a row you get, the better the feeling. I don’t have the exact word to describe it, “Medvedev said.

He added: “It was definitely my best match so far this tournament. Andrey was definitely one of the great candidates to go far in this tournament. Winning the match in three sets, especially because of the physical demands that he represented on this very hot day, was incredible. I’m very happy. We had some rallies incredible, I think it was a game of the highest quality “.

The fourth favorite of the tournament – who ended the match with a quadriceps cramp in his left leg – reached the semifinal of a Grand Slam for the third time. He had reached that stage twice already at the US Open. In 2019, he beat Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov to enter the final, in which he lost to Nadal. And last year he was unable to advance to the deciding match when he fell to Thiem.

With the match now over, Medvedev was treated for a cramp in his left leg. AP Photo / Andy Brownbill

His next rival will be the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, sixth in the ranking and also one of the bastions of the NextGen, who surprised by beating Nadal in five sets – he turned the match after giving up the first two – and will play his second semi in Australia this Friday.

“The semifinal match is going to be difficult. Stefanos is an incredible player with great service, great volley and who has improved a lot physically. And I think that anyone who has reached that stage is in a position to win the tournament “, analyzed the Russian.

Medvedev – who together with Aslan karatsev forms the third Russian couple to be among the best four of the same “big”, after Yevgeny Kafelnikov Y Marat Safin (US Open 2011) and Nikolay Davydenko Y Mikhail youzhny (US Open 2006) – still failed to lift the trophy in a “big”. But he already has experience in winning major tournaments.

Medvedev wants to claim his first Grand Slam title and the tenth of his career. AP Photo / Hamish Blair

Almost 50 percent of his nine titles were earned in some of the top-ranking appointments on the calendar. In 2019 he won the 1,000 Masters in Cincinnati and Shanghai and last year, the Paris and London Masters. In addition, he was crowned in Sydney, Winston Salem and Tokyo in 2018 and in Sofia and St. Petersburg in 2019.

In Melbourne he will go for that desired first Grand Slam. If it succeeds, will give a great blow to the circuit and he will further establish himself as the leader of that new generation that seems increasingly ready to take the top of the ranking by storm and put an end to the hegemony of the Big three.

