DrawBotic van de Zandschulp starts the Australian Open on Monday. In the first round of the he will meet the Belarusian Ilya Ivashka. Tallon Greek track will meet Russian Pavel Kotov in the first round on the same day. Arianne Hartono, the only Dutch tennis player in the women’s tournament, will not play until Tuesday.

Van de Zandschulp plays his match against Ivasjka on court 17. The match starts at 01:00 Dutch time. The Greek track is the second party on track 6. Will both Dutchmen win their game? Then they play against each other in the next round.

Van de Zandschulp is number 34 in the world, Ivashka is in 72nd place on the global list. Kotov lost in the third and final qualifying round, but ended up as so-called lucky loser still in the main tournament. Kotov is the number 118 in the world. He defeated the Greek track, who rose to 61st place in the world rankings after his tournament victory in Pune, India, last year on the gravel in Marrakech.

Hartono reached the main tournament through the qualifications. The born Groningen was paired with the American Shelby Rogers, the number 53 in the world. Hartono, who is participating in Melbourne for the second time, is 237th in the global ranking. The first placed Polish Iga Swiatek against the German Jule Niemeier. The Tunisian Ons Jabeur, the number two in the world, starts against the Slovak Tamara Zidansek.

Ariana Hartono. © BELGA



Van de Zandschulp (27) has never played on the ATP Tour against Ivasjka, one year older, who is in the main draw in Melbourne for the fourth time. He achieved his best result in 2019 when he stranded in the second round against Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta. The tennis player from Belarus reached the fourth round once at both Wimbledon (2021) and the US Open (2022). Ivashka has one ATP title to his name. In 2021 he won the tournament on the hard court of Winston-Salem. Van de Zandschulp obtained a protected status in Melbourne after the cancellation of the Croatian Marin Cilic. He is number 32 on the placement list.

The first seeded Spaniard Rafael Nadal starts against the Briton Jack Draper. Serbian Novak Djokovic, absent last year because he was not welcome in Australia without a corona vaccination, will meet Spaniard Roberto Carballés Baena in the first round. Djokovic broke off a practice match on Wednesday after suffering from a hamstring injury in the Adelaide tournament he won last week.

Rafael Nadal. ©AFP



