Rome – Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori lost the men's doubles final at the Australian Open. The Italian pair surrendered in an hour and 40 minutes of play with a score of 7-6 (0), 7-5 against the duo of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden. For the 43-year-old Indian tennis player, this is the first Slam triumph in his career.

A few game studies at the start of the first set for the two pairs, with the Azzurri forced to save two break points: one with Bolelli serving in the second game, and another with Vavassori serving in the fourth. The Indian and the Australian concede less in innings but as the games pass, the Bolognese and Turin players also find the right rhythm, even in response. In the tenth game, however, there was danger for the Azzurri who found themselves 0-30 down before scoring four consecutive points – the last two a cross-court stone from Simone and a smash from Andrea on a very high lob – and catching up with their opponents on the 5 all. In the following match, a response from Bolelli gave the Italian team the first break point of the match but Ebden placed a strong first break: shortly afterwards with a second ace the score was 6-5. However, the tie-break decides, which the Australian and Indian play impeccably, closing 7 points to 0 with a cross-court forehand from Ebden.

In the second part the score is marked by the serving rounds with the four protagonists more incisive on serve than on return. In the seventh game the Azzurri complicate their lives a bit (from 40-15 to 40 all) but with an ace and a robust first shot Vavassori resolves the issue (4-3). In the eleventh game, again with Vavassori serving, the break comes to zero for Bopanna/Ebden (also thanks to a double fault by the blue) who go up 6-5 with the chance to serve for the title. The Australian puts few first but the Indian is incisive at the net and it is he who seals the victory with the smash.