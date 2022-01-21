At the end of an epic battle ended at the ‘super tie-break’ of the fifth set Matteo Berrettini defeats 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, a rising star of Spanish tennis, and qualifies for the round of 16 of the Australian Open. The final score in favor of the Roman, seventh-seeded on the board, was 6-2 7-6 4-6 2-6 7-6 (5). Berrettini had already had a match point during the decisive set on the score of 6-5 in his favor and Alcaraz service. The match lasted 4h13 ‘, in the round of 16 Berrettini will challenge the winner of the match between the American Sebastian Korda and the Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.

Lorenzo Sonego, on the other hand, was eliminated in the third round of the Australian Open tennis. The 26-year-old from Turin, 26 in the ATP and 25th seeded in the first slam of the year, gave up after four sets to the 22-year-old Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic (n.77), who in the first round had already eliminated the other blue Salvatore Caruso (n.146): 6-4 6-7 (8-10) 6-2 7-5 the final score.

Yesterday, however, everything was easy without excessive waste of energy for Jannik Sinner, the third blue to take off the pass for the third round of the Australian Open. The 20-year-old from Sesto Pusteria dismissed the American 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 Steve Johnson (# 104), following the current path of some of the favorites, from the Russians Daniil Medvedev and Andrei Rublev to the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, while the British Andy Murray is out, eliminated by the Japanese Daniel, Sinner’s next opponent.

The atmosphere of the tournament, which calmed down after the traumatic closure of the Djokovic case, in the meantime returned to heat up due to fears of contagion from Covid-19, after the French Ugo Humbert, eliminated, was found positive at the departure from Melbourne and therefore placed in quarantine.

