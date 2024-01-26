“From the last matches played against Djokovic I understood that Nole's dominance was coming to an end and today I had confirmation of this. Jannik is only improving, technically and physically and Nole can no longer keep up with him. Now Sinner is the greatest player in the world”. So at Adnkronos the former Italian Davis Cup captain Corrado Barazzuttiafter Jannik Sinner's triumph in the semifinals at the Australian Open over Novak Djokovic.

“The Serbian is the greatest player in the history of the game but he is not superman, the years pass for him too and it seems to me that Sinner has now set the tone and is in the fast lane – underlines the former number 7 in the world -. The future belongs to Sinner who is continually growing and will play many Slam finals in the coming years.” “He comes to the final as the favourite, especially if he were to face Medvedev, over whom he has the psychological advantage of having won the last three direct matches. Zverev may be more dangerous but Jannik reaches his maximum on this occasion, with a ferocious determination and does not can let this great opportunity slip away. He must return to Italy with the title”, concludes Barazzutti.