The scene called attention to the unusual. The Belarusian Victoria Azarenka had already swept the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina when she appeared in the Australian Open press room with a special guest: his son Leo.

With a good sense of timing, the first question was directed at him, who kept playing with his mother’s badge, both of them hidden behind sunglasses. “Leo, how did your mom play today?” He heard, referring to a resounding victory for the two-time tournament champion. The boy answered with a single word: “Amazing!”, He said. The comedy step generated the smile of all those present in the place, but there was more.

(See: Schedules of the games of the Qualifiers and Colombian soccer)

The 32-year-old tennis player, once the first in the ranking, feels comfortable now, playing the double role of tennis player and mother in Melbourne. She was asked if having her son with her on tour distracted her, relaxed her, or made more demands on her.

It’s definitely not a distraction. I would never say that. Being a mother is not easy. He has a lot of personality, I don’t know where he got it from See also F1 | Verstappen also beats Hamilton according to team principals

“All of the above,” he replied with a laugh. “It’s definitely not a distraction. I would never say that. Being a mother is not easy. He has a lot of personality, I don’t know where he got it from,” he said ironically. Leo kept waving the badge, yawned at least once, and blew into the microphone to make noise. He did his own show.

He had once said that he did “daily juggling” to make his two biggest responsibilities coexist. Also, on another occasion, she confessed that an advertising contract had been canceled when she became pregnant. As if being a professional and a mother is still a problem for some companies.

Victoria Azarenka charms the world tennis public.

A few days before, and always with his glasses, Leo had been seen throwing the racket during a break from his mother’s training, already in the facilities of the complex that hosts the tournament.

(Unforgettable: Bernardo Caraballo won a drunken fight in Barranquilla)

But this story of smiles and jokes is the happy continuity of what was once a drama that Azarenka never hid. Precisely in Australia, four years ago, the tennis player began to cry after her elimination in the first round of the tournament, for a reason that had nothing to do with tennis. So she fought for Leo’s custody.

An extensive fight

The current situation is that the only way I can play is if I leave Leo in California, which I am not willing to do.

On December 19, 2016, Azarenka gave birth to Leo, her son with Billy McKeague. But the relationship between the two ended on bad terms a few months later, and there began a fierce fight for possession of the child.

(Also: Juan Fernando Quintero: this is how he lives his return to River Plate)

He barely played a couple of tournaments in 2017 (Majorca and Wimbledon). He played a little more in 2018, but with the particularity of doing so not far from California. The reason: the Justice decided that, until the divorce proceedings were completed, little Leo Alexander should remain in The Angels, city ​​in which his parents had fixed their domiciles.

In August 2017, Vika publicly exposed the situation. She then recounted: “The day Leo was born was by far the happiest of my life. Shortly after Wimbledon, Leo’s father and I parted ways and as we work through some of the legal issues, the current situation is that the only way I can play is if I leave Leo in California, which I am not willing to do. do. Balancing child care and a career is not easy for any mother, but it is a challenge I am willing to take on.”

By 2018, the situation had become complex again. “I’ve been through a lot in my life and sometimes I wonder why all this is happening to me. I’m having a really bad time right now, but I think sooner or later they’ll make me stronger”, he said after that first-round loss against the German Laura Siegmund.

McKeague, a former hockey player dedicated to his family’s real estate business, had asked a judge for Leo’s custody.

THE NATION

GDA

more sports news

Colombian soccer: this is the top 10 of the most expensive players

Miguel ‘Supermán’ López: controversial response to the Movistar documentary

Super Bowl 2022: the artists who will perform at halftime are revealed