Novak Djokovic is not hungry: more. The 2022 finale proved that. After a complicated year due to the well-known events related to the vaccine, with the exclusions from the Australian Open and US Open, the Serbian will be able to return to play the first slam of 2023. And he looks forward to the new year having won 18 of the last 19 games played. triumphing in Tel Aviv, Astana and at the ATP Finals in Turin. In this version, Djokovic can only be the favorite every time he takes the field. Even more so at the Australian Open, a tournament he has won nine times in his career.

Djokovic super favorite — Djokovic is currently number 5 in the world, but the ranking is marred by the many absences of the Serbian in 2022. An extra motivation for Nole, who will be able to make up ground in Australia considering he has no points to lose. In short, everything suggests that The Djoker is the super favorite to win the first Slam of 2023: a victory would take him to 22 titles in the Majors, on a par with Rafael Nadal. Bookmakers are betting strongly on Djokovic: the odds for his triumph at the Australian Open are 2.25 for Sisal and Better, 2.15 for Novibet. See also Pogacar fears only Covid: "But if you are positive it is right to leave"

Alcaraz and the others — The bookmakers then agree in indicating Carlos Alcaraz as the second favorite to win the Australian Open. The Spanish baby ended 2022 as number 1 in the world and won the last Grand Slam, at the US Open in the final against Casper Ruud. He did not play the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup Finals due to an abdominal injury, but he is preparing for a great protagonist in 2023. The odds for his victory in Melbourne are 6.00 for Sisal, 5.00 for GoldBet, 4.50 for NetBet. Next we find Medvedev, looking for redemption after a 2022 below expectations: 7.00 for Sisal, 5.00 for NetBet and GoldBet. He then keeps an eye on two possible protagonists: Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios. The Spaniard won in Australia last year, but he lives with the uncertainty of his physical condition: the odds for his success are 12.00 for Sisal, 8.50 for Novibet, 8.00 for Sisal. While the Australian exalts himself in his home Grand Slam and, after a great 2022, he can be the loose cannon in every tournament: 10.00 for Sisal and Novibet, 8.00 for GoldBet. See also They assassinate a young promise of Colombian soccer for stealing his cell phone

The Italians at the Australian Open — And then there are the representatives of our tennis, three in particular: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Musetti. According to bookmakers, the South Tyrolean is the Italian with the most chance of winning the Australian Open after three quarter-finals at Grand Slam level in 2022: the odds are 13.00 for Better, 12.00 for Sisal, 10.00 for NetBet. More distant Berrettini, last year’s semifinalist: 30.00 for Novibet, 26.00 for Better, 25.00 for Sisal. Musetti has very few chances: 150.00 for Novibet, 100.00 for Sisal, but also 71.00 for Better and GoldBet.

