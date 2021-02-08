F.For Germany’s currently best tennis players Angelique Kerber and Laura Siegemund, the Australian Open is over after the first round. Kerber lost on Monday in Melbourne against the American Bernarda Pera with 0: 6, 4: 6 and showed a desperate performance especially in the first set. Laura Siegemund lost to top favorite Serena Williams 1: 6, 1: 6 and was completely without a chance against the American.

Kerber owed everything against Pera, especially in the first round. The performance was reminiscent of her listless appearance at the French Open in Paris at the end of September last year. Even then, she failed in the first round. The German number one moved poorly, made many simple mistakes and gave the first set 0: 6 after only 18 minutes. The three-time Grand Slam tournament winner, who won her first Grand Slam title in Melbourne in 2016, scored a measly eight points in the first set.

Preparation restricted by quarantine

Kerber had to spend 14 days in strict quarantine after arriving in Melbourne because there was a positive corona case on her flight. The former number one in the world was therefore not allowed to leave her hotel room for two weeks. The preparation for the first Grand Slam tournament of the season was of course significantly restricted. But that cannot be an explanation for the appearance against Pera. Especially since Kerber was able to win at least two games in the preparatory tournament last week.

In the second set, too, the German was quickly 3-0 down, and a complete debacle threatened. But then the 33-year-old player discovered at least her fighter heart and bit into the game. At 1: 3, she managed to win the first game, the match was finally open. But even if Pera was now a little nervous and made more mistakes, it was no longer enough for Kerber for the turnaround. After just 70 minutes, the number 66 in the world transformed her second match point.

Siegemund was never an option against Serena Williams for a win. The 32-year-old Swabian managed a quick break to make it 1-0, but then the American made ten games in a row. On the way to her longed-for 24th Grand Slam title, it was a relaxed gallop for the 39-year-old exceptional player.