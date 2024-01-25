The two Italians beat the Germans Yannick Hanfmann and Dominick Koepfer with a score of 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 in 2 hours and 11 minutes
Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori reach the men's doubles final at the Australian Open in Melbourne. The two Italians beat the Germans Yannick Hanfmann and Dominick Koepfer with a score of 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 in 2 hours and 11 minutes, and in the final they will play against the Indian Rohan Bopanna and the Australian Matthew Ebden . The Italian pair becomes the third Italian team in history to play a Slam final after Nicola Pietrangeli and Orlando Sirola and the one composed of Simone Bolelli himself and Fabio Fognini.
#Australian #Open #Bolelli #Vavassori #doubles #final
Leave a Reply