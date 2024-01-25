Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori reach the men's doubles final at the Australian Open in Melbourne. The two Italians beat the Germans Yannick Hanfmann and Dominick Koepfer with a score of 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 in 2 hours and 11 minutes, and in the final they will play against the Indian Rohan Bopanna and the Australian Matthew Ebden . The Italian pair becomes the third Italian team in history to play a Slam final after Nicola Pietrangeli and Orlando Sirola and the one composed of Simone Bolelli himself and Fabio Fognini.