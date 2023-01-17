The first Grand Slam tournament of the year is about to start in Melbourne. The Australian Open has started and will run until January 29. The Spanish number 1 in the world Carlos Alcaraz is missing due to a leg injury.
The Serbian Novak Djokovic is there again. He was not there last year because he had not been vaccinated against the corona virus. In November, the Australians announced that he can participate this year. Botic van de Zandschulp and Tallon Grepespoor will play against each other on Wednesday. Arianne Hartono, the only Dutch tennis player in the women’s tournament, has been eliminated. View the complete men’s and women’s schedule below.
Men’s schedule and results
Women’s schedule and results
