Cornet gives another big surprise at the Australian Open!

Incredible how the French tennis player, the great revelation of the women’s draw, is playing! After kicking Muguruza and Zidansek out of the tournament, Cornet is now in the quarterfinals after beating another great figure in women’s tennis, the Romanian Simona Halep, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 after two and a half hours of battle.