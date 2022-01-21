Victory in 5 sets for Matteo Berrettini at the Australian Open. The blue, seeded n.7, qualifies for the round of 16 by beating the promise of Spanish tennis n.31 of the world ranking, Carlos Alcaraz, in the third round, with a score of 6-2, 7-6 (7-3 ), 4-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10-5) after 4 hours and 13 minutes of play.

Berrettini, after a difficult debut with the American Brandon Nakashima, n.68 Atp, beaten in 4 sets, in the second round he left a set to the American Stefan Kozlov, n.169 in the ranking, on the draw thanks to a wild card.