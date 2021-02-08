A.Lexander Zverev senior has given up being upset about his son. He regularly waits up to half an hour for Alexander Jr. to have breakfast in the hotel in the mornings, although they both had a fixed date. The 61-year-old, father and trainer at the same time, uses the waiting time to read messages on his smartphone.

“Punctuality is not exactly Sascha’s strength,” says Dirk Hordorff, 64, Vice President of the German Tennis Association (DTB). For ex-coach Juan-Carlos Ferrero, the protégé’s sluggishness was even a reason for separation.

Opinions are divided on Alexander, known as Sascha, Zverev. To many, the 23-year-old tennis player appears arrogant and unreliable. Others see him as a guy with rough edges who is in the process of maturing. But how does the world number seven and last year’s US Open finalist really tick?