The Australian Olympic Committee denounced on Thursday an online petition made against the Australian breaking competitor, Rachel ‘Raygun’ Gunn considering it “vexatious, misleading and intimidating.”

Raygun, 36, competed in breaking at the Paris 2024 Olympics but his style was mocked on social media and his moves sparked a wave of comments, often hostile.

Since then, a series of unverified articles have been published questioning how Gunn secured his Olympic spot.

Response from the Australian Committee

Rachael Gunn, from Australia. Photo:AFP Share

The Australian Olympic Committee decided to take action following a petition on Change.org describing its conduct and actions as “unethical.”

The petition, which has 47,000 signatures, also calls for a public apology from Rachel Raygun.

The Australian Olympic Committee He called it “vexatious, misleading and intimidating” and called for its immediate withdrawal.

“The petition contains numerous falsehoods intended to foment hatred against an athlete who was selected through a transparent and independent process,” the Committee added.

Gunn’s moves were parodied around the world, including his decision to wear the official uniform of Australian Olympians rather than streetwear like other competitors.

But she also received support from other Australian Olympians such as two-time gold medal-winning canoeist Jess Fox.

“People are quick to hate. She doesn’t deserve it,” Fox said on Australian television on Wednesday.

