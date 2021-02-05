When Robert Louis Stevenson wrote ‘The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde’ He never believed that more than 100 years after its publication there could be a tennis player who represented the main character of the novel so well …

Sure, Nick kyrgios everything you can. This time it got again the bad suit from the movie and He fluttered a racket in the middle of a 6-3 6-4 loss to Borna Coric in the second round of the Murray River Open.

Without hesitation, Kyrgios swung his racket to the stands. Photo: EFE.

Despite having spent almost a year without playing since during 2020 he decided not to travel the world to avoid any possible contagion of Covid-19, the Australian did not forget his follies. While on weekdays he had said that it might be his last time wielding a racket, a statement that surprised by its enormous potential, it was not going to be the highlight of the news given that he kept an extra card in his pocket.

Kyrgios (47th in the world) was not satisfied with his performance on the court: he missed many balls, he could not overcome his rival and his service was not accompanied by a strong discomfort in his right knee that even made him think about leaving the game meeting. Consequently, in the middle of the second set “the chain jumped”. He gained momentum, crashed his racket on the floor and when it seemed that his show was over, he still saved one more scene: he threw it on the platform. Good thing it was empty!

A pain in his right knee bothered the temperamental Australian Nick Kyrgios throughout the game. Photo: AP.

“I can’t serve without pain … When I hit the ground I feel like (my knee) is unstable,” he told his coach in the middle of the game. Beyond his fall, now he must try to focus on his axis again since next Monday 8 he will begin his participation in the Australian Open against the Portuguese Frederico Ferreira Silva.

Kyrgios did his thing again: racket to the floor and then to the rostrum. Photo: AFP.

Look also

