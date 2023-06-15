dragonball It is one of the greatest works of fiction in history, we are not talking only about the world of anime, but about pop culture in general, competing directly with other entertainment sectors. And that is reflected in the fans who don’t let the franchise die by making tributes in the form of covers, illustrations and more.

The cosplay part is not exempt from this, since many followers dedicate a large part of their time to creating costumes for their favorite characters and sharing them on the corresponding social networks. That brings us to Instagram user itsbekejacoba, who recreated Android 18 as faithfully as possible.

Here some photos:

It is worth mentioning that the model from Australia has also represented other fictional characters such as cindy of final fantasy 16and of course, more than Dragon Ball as bulma in rabbit version and Milk in his classic suit. That means, he has this hobby as a way of living, so it’s important for fans to collaborate on his pages like Patreon.

For now, dragon ball en the anime part does not yet have a confirmed return.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: It is strange to see that despite being successful, Toei Animation is still not encouraged to continue creating the anime, after all the manga is already quite advanced in writing. Perhaps they are waiting until there is a conclusion.