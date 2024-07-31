The world’s largest mining company, Australia’s BHP, has just landed in Argentina. It bought half of the Josemaría copper project from Canada’s Lundin Mining and partnered with the company for the Filo del Sol project, which until now was owned by Canada’s Filo Corp. The global giant will invest more than 3.2 billion euros for both projects, which are already in an advanced stage of development in the northwest of the country.

BHP and Lundin announced that they will create a long-term partnership to “jointly develop an emerging copper district with high potential that could support a world-class mining complex.” This is the Vicuña District, in the province of San Juan, which has been dubbed by local media as “the Vaca Muerta of copper” due to the abundance of that metal.

The Argentine Chamber of Mining Companies highlighted the importance of the Large Company Incentive System (RIGI) approved by Congress last month to attract investments such as these. This special system promoted by the Javier government includes numerous fiscal, legal and exchange rate benefits for 30 years for companies that invest in projects exceeding 200 million dollars. “The RIGI is a useful starting point to help restore investor confidence in the country,” the president of the Chamber, Roberto Cacciola, told EL PAÍS.

According to Cacciola, this regime will contribute to improving the competitiveness of the mining industry in Argentina, a key factor because this country “competes for investments with countries in Latin America and other regions, which in most cases have greater predictability in exchange, legal and fiscal matters.”

San Juan Governor Marcelo Orrego has described BHP’s arrival as “one of the most important news in recent years for San Juan” due to its national and international impact. “We thought about the Copper Table, we dreamed about it and we made it a reality,” Orrego told the media.

Anti-mining protests

Local mining is looking across the Andes with envy. Chile generates copper exports worth more than 56 billion dollars, while the sector’s total sales abroad in Argentina are less than a tenth of that. In addition to the lack of adequate infrastructure, part of the Argentine population shows significant resistance to this activity. The frontal opposition of many indigenous communities has also been joined by mass mobilizations against mining projects due to the intensive use of water and the risk of contamination they entail, such as the one that occurred in the province of Mendoza in 2019. These types of protests are difficult to imagine in Chile, where copper is the country’s export engine.

“Chile is a country with a long mining tradition, while in Argentina mining is a relatively young industry, which began to consolidate mainly in the nineties,” Cacciola compares. “The neighboring country exports almost the same amount of minerals as Argentina due to its agricultural sector,” he points out, highlighting the different productive matrices of these two countries.

Nevertheless, Milei is seeking to boost both mining and energy investments to exploit Argentina’s vast natural resources. The arrival of BHP appears to be a first step in that direction.