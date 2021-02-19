Web traffic in Australian media down as much as 20 percent after the restrictions imposed by Facebook on the publication of news on its platform.

The data was released by the analysis company Chartbeat, used by the Australian channel ABC, and show a general drop in about 250 media as a result of the measure applied on Thursday without prior notice by the technology company.

Facebook announced its decision to prohibit publishers and other users in the oceanic country from sharing news produced by the media on its platform in response to a bill that requires technology companies to pay the media for the content they publish on their platforms.

In practice, this decision meant that all news from Australian media is banned on Facebook, and that also, those published outside Australia they are not visible to users in the country.

This is what an Australian media looks like: “there are no posts yet.” Photo Niemanlab

Media web traffic saw an overall 13 percent drop in readership within Australia, while in traffic from abroad, the drop was greater and reached 30 percent, pick up ABC.

The curve of the graph of Chartbeat, based in New York, a tool used by many media to track the news, shows a common overnight drop in readers through Facebook and a takeoff in the early hours of the Australian morning.

Hourly facebook traffic on Australian news sites within Australia. Photo Niemanlab

However, contrary to what happened on normal days, around 7:00 local time, the number of readers from the social network plummets and has remained flat ever since.

Hourly facebook traffic on Australian news sites outside Australia. Photo Niemanlab

The blockade of the social network temporarily affected the operation of various emergency services, non-governmental organizations and profiles of the regional government, prompting official criticism of the US company.

A study from the University of Canberra, published in 2020, notes that 21 per cent of Australians use social media as their main source of information, with Facebook as one of the most used.

“Delete Facebook”, the reaction in Australia

An activist in Brussels, late 2020. Photo Reuters Archive

Facebook’s decision to block the publication of news in Australia came after the House of Representatives approved the government-driven news trading code on Wednesday, that asks the technology companies to reach an agreement with the media to remunerate them for generating news.

The bill, which will come to the Senate next week, estimates that in the event that companies and media do not reach a commercial agreement on the amount to be paid, the figure will be decided by a court that will act as an intermediary.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison responded harshly to Facebook’s decision, calling it “arrogant and disappointing.”

The BBC reports: “Facebook’s actions to unfriend Australia, cutting off essential information from health and emergency services have been both arrogant and disappointing (…) We will not be intimidated by big tech companies who are trying to pressure our Parliament “, fired the premier. If you enter the Facebook page of any Australian media, the legend” There are no publications yet “appears: it is a situation never seen before.

Blocking: this happens when you want to share a news on Facebook in Australia. Photo Niemanlab

But, Facebook faces a massive campaign against it by banning users in Australia from sharing and reading news on the social network.

“Delete Facebook”, “Boycott Zuckerberg” and “Facebook We Have to Talk” began to be a trend this Thursday on Twitter as the fury over the measure spread in several countries of the world.

SL