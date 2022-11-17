Melbourne (Reuters)

Danny Townsend, president of the Australian Football League, is seeking to secure the entry of veteran Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo into one of the championship teams, despite his admission that the Australian offers may be of less material value than the competing offers, which seek the services of the Manchester United player.

Mystery surrounds Ronaldo’s future with his current club, after he said during an interview that he was “betrayed” by the club, and that he did not respect Dutch coach Eric Ten Hag.

Townsend said in media statements in Australia today, Thursday, that he had made an offer to Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendez, in the event that the Portuguese player left his current team.

“Ronaldo said he doesn’t get any love or respect at Manchester United, but we will certainly give him a lot of love and respect in Australia,” Townsend said.

“We may not be able to compete financially with other offers, but we can compete in other aspects.”

Ronaldo’s former teammate at Manchester United, Nani, joined Australian club Melbourne Victory this season.

Ronaldo, the historic top scorer in men’s football competitions, with 117 goals in 191 official matches, is preparing to lead the Portugal national team in the 2022 Flag Cup finals in Qatar, in his fifth participation in the world finals.

“Obviously this is a big step, but we certainly made him a big offer to think about,” Townsend said in remarks to local radio in Australia earlier today, Thursday.