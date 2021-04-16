The Australian Justice this Friday condemned the computer company Google for cheating consumers in the collection of location data through mobile devices with Android system.

The country’s competition control body qualified the decision as “pioneer in the world” against the tech giant.

According to the AFP agency, the federal court determined that Google violated Australian law in terms of consumption by collecting the “location history” of some users, even when they had chosen not to share that information.

He also said that Google did not make it clear to users that allowing internet and application activity tracking on their phone also meant giving permission to retain location data.

This type of data can be very valuable to advertisers trying to offer location-related products and services.

Faced with this situation, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), which filed the lawsuit against Google, explained that this Friday’s ruling is “a pioneer in the world” on this issue.

“Is about an important victory for consumers, especially those who are concerned about their privacy on the internet, and the court’s decision sends a strong message to Google and other companies that large companies should not mislead their customers “, stressed the president of the ACCC, Rod Sims.

The ACCC anticipated that after the ruling it will ask “financial penalties” and other measures to be determined later against the tech giant.

Google protested the ruling, noting that the court had rejected other more general ACCC allegations and that it only referred to a very defined class of users.

