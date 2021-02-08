CANBERRA (dpa-AFX) – Around six months after her arrest, the Australian news anchor Cheng Lei was formally detained in China. The Australian Foreign Ministry announced this on Monday. You are accused of having illegally disclosed state secrets abroad.

Cheng, a native of China, worked for the English-language Chinese state broadcaster CGTN and was arrested on August 13, 2020, according to the Canberra statement. She was formally detained last Friday. The Australian government has expressed serious concern about the arrest on several occasions, said Foreign Secretary Marise Payne. Australian diplomats have visited the journalist six times since her arrest, the last time in January.

Relations between Australia and its main economic partner, China, are strained. Two Australian journalists were expelled from China in September. They were accused of being “involved” in Cheng’s case. They were only allowed to leave the country after consenting to interrogation by Chinese security forces.

In March last year, Beijing ordered the deportation of several journalists from leading American newspapers. The “New York Times”, the “Wall Street Journal” and the “Washington Post” were affected ./ hct / DP / zb