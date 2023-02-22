The Australian Intelligence service denounces that the oceanic country faces problems of espionage and foreign interference ‘unprecedented’without specifying which countries, in a context of growing competition with China in the strategic and conflictive Indo-Pacific region.

The director general of the Australian Security and Intelligence Organization (ASIO), Mike Burgesspointed out last night in a speech that “multiple nations” and “sophisticated foreign adversaries” are behind these activities.

“More Australians are being spied on and foreign interference than at any time in history. More hostile foreign intelligence services, more spies, more targets, more damage, more ASIO investigations,” Burgess said, mentioning that veterans soldiers, judges and journalists are some of the targets.

Mike Burgess has served as Australia’s Chief Security Officer since 2019. Photo: Twitter: @ASIOGovAu

Burgess remarked that, as a result of ASIO’s investigations, the agency has detected and dismantled an important espionage network, without giving further details. In addition, he said they have identified “multiple” spies from different countries, among other operations carried out last year.

The head of Intelligence also affirmed that his entity frustrated the attempts of the intelligence services of two countries, which he did not identify, to physically attacking two Australian residents who were critical of their regimes.

Indeed, last week Australian Home Secretary Claire O’Neil publicly accused Iran of spying on an anti-Tehran activist living in the oceanic country.

In recent years, the Australian Government has passed several laws to block alleged foreign interference in the country’s politics and economy, and accuses China of being behind computer attacks against universities and government entities and is suspected of financing some politicians. .

