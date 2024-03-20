Perez expects minimal gaps at Albert Park

“In 2023 we realized the strength of our car in Australia”he has declared Christian Horner taking stock of the unrivaled season of 21 wins out of 22 races. Like a year ago, the Melbourne event is the third on the calendar and Red Bull arrives fresh from two doubles with as many pole positions (as in 2023). Confirming also at Albert Park would be further proof of the goodness of the RB20 while awaiting the final exam in Suzuka.

“It's a very fast track – has explained Max Verstappen regarding the Melbourne circuit – which requires a good mix of straight-line speed and good cornering grip, so it's a matter of finding the right compromise in terms of set-up. The recent resurfacing has made the track much smoother and more fun to drive. We also have softer compounds than last year, which will make the strategy a little more complicated, but we hope the race will be better with more pit stops.”

“We have worked after Saudi Arabia on some areas and we hope that the car will be in a better operating window – he added Sergio Perez – the car has been competitive so far, but Albert Park is a completely different test for the RB20 and it will be interesting to see how we perform. I think the grid will be very tight this weekend, so it's important that our qualifying performances put us in a good position for Sunday. Last year's race was a little crazy, so hopefully the weekend will be a little more straight forward.”