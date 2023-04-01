Melbourne – Max Verstappen takes pole position at the Australian Grand Prix, third round of the Formula 1 season. The Red Bull driver, after the fears raised by teammate Sergio Perez (who came out in Q1 with no time and was forced to start from last), sets the usual super time in 1.16. and tomorrow he will start in front of everyone on the Albert Park circuit.

In the front row with him there will be an extraordinary George Russell in the Mercedes, followed by teammate Lewis Hamilton. This time only a fourth time for Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin, while the two Ferraris will start fifth and seventh respectively with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

This is the starting grid for the Australian Grand Prix: 1 Verstappen, 2 Russell, 3 Hamilton, 4 Alonso, 5 Sainz, 6 Stroll, 7 Leclerc, 8 Albon, 9 Gasly, 10 Hulkenberg, 11 Ocon, 12 Tsunoda, 13 Norris , 14 Magnussen, 15 De Vries, 16 Piastri, 17 Zhou, 18 Sargeant, 19 Bottas, 20 Perez.