By Carlo Platella

The Rossa's one-two starts from the good form shown since Friday, a dynamic that highlights the qualities of DI'm a car that's easier to understand and to be fine-tuned from the first testing sessions.

Victory built on Friday

“We were competitive from the first lap on day one”Frederic Vasseur's comment in the traditional press conference. “I think we had not only a good race, but a good weekend from the start. We built today's victory on Friday. When we remain free of problems during free practice, we show up for the race in better condition.”

Also in 2024, Ferrari seems able to appear on the track with a good starting base, a quality already appreciated last season and a symptom of the quality of the work carried out on the simulator. “I think that we are ready for the weekends right away”continues Vasseur. “However, when there are small reliability problems or in any case you don't have a clean day, you find yourself wasting time. When you race against Red Bull, you can't afford to lose a single lap. We have had some solid free practice sessions since the start of the season.” The only criticism in Australia is for the missed appointment with a pole position that seemed to be within reach: “In qualifying we have the feeling that we could have done a better job, but it wasn't a drama, considering that the race was focused on tire management.”

The advantages of the SF-24

“I don't focus on Red Bull's performances, but on ours,” the Team Principal's reply when asked about the world champions' misstep. Net of Verstappen's retirement, after three Grands Prix Ferrari appears equally competitive with all the compounds in the Pirelli range, unlike in 2023. “We have made a huge leap in consistency with the various compounds and between the different stints. The car is a lot easier for riders to ride and read, as well as develop. This is the biggest step forward since last year: I wouldn't say it's an easy car to manage, but rather one that allows you to reach a good compromise with the set-up for the weekend sooner.”

The ease of reading and understanding of the single-seater facilitates the simulator preparation work and aerodynamic development, but also the drivers' tasks and tire management. “Last year the main problem was that the car was very difficult to drive,” explains Vasseur. “Mistakes were made, the tires were damaged and all this created a vicious circle. Now it's easier for drivers to understand what the car's limit is and stay a hair below. Managing the tires is also easier. Pilots are now more in control, while a year ago they were in survival mode and they wore out the tires more quickly.”

Missed challenge

The big question mark is whether Ferrari could compete on equal terms with Verstappen in Australia, a question that not even Vasseur dares to try his hand at: “Nobody will ever know. If we compare our pace with Perez's, it seems like it would have been possible, but we know what the gap is between him and Verstappen.” However, the Cavallino proves capable of managing graining of the front tyres, a skill already expressed in the Las Vegas Grand Prix last season: “It is true that we are good in these situations. In the last race, however, we also set the fastest lap at the end. It shows that we are going in the right direction regarding stint management, but I wouldn't want to jump to hasty conclusions.”

The double at Albert Park yields important points in terms of the championship, but even more it benefits internal morale: “In our world, self-confidence is crucial. I think we have built it in the last few months, already at the end of last season. I'm not sure we'll be able to put it all together every weekend, but this weekend is proof that when we do, we can apply pressure and induce mistakes. We must continue in this direction.” Maranello's number one is keen to remind the team not to rest on their laurels: “This is not a point of arrival, but the path for the next few months.”

Sainz's recovery

Ferrari's victory in Australia bears the signature of Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard's success is doubly significant, because in addition to arriving two weeks after the operation for appendicitis, he attests to his full commitment to a team from which he will part ways at the end of the season. “This winter we agreed to push together until the last lap of the season”comments the Team Principal. “He's doing a fantastic job, already from Bahrain, when he pushed the team. Jeddah had a difficult weekend, but made a mega recovery. You have to remember that two weeks ago he was in hospital. This Friday he wasn't even sure he could drive, but after two laps he had already found the rhythm. This is part of today's success, because if you want to be competitive you can't give up a single lap during free practice. Considering where he came from, no one expected this result from him today.”

Charles Leclerc for his part had to settle for second place. The Monegasque, starting from fourth place on the grid, was unable to worry his teammate, limited by a strategy that was far from optimal, but necessary to get the better of the McLarens after the mistakes made in qualifying. “The ranking is one thing, the pace is another”underlines Vasseur, discouraging us from comparing the times of the two Ferrari drivers. “With Charles we had to cover Piastri's stop at the start, which wasn't ideal in terms of the overall race time. We didn't want to give up track position and put Leclerc in a difficult situation. However, his pace with the hard tires was good.”

Bearman, Australia to forget

Sainz's return to the car allows Bearman to focus on the Formula 2 weekend, which he ended with just one point. A result far from the expectations of the day before, but which does not worry Vassuer: “My comment is the same as that of Jeddah, when everyone was excited. I said that the priority would have been to do well in Formula 2, which we know is a great challenge. The grid is very balanced, not to mention that switching from one car to another is not easy. Ollie's Weekend needs to be read carefully. In qualifying he encountered the red flag on the first lap, while an engine problem affected his second. At that point, when you find yourself starting from the back of the grid it's not easy.” Bearman will return to the track with Formula 2 in May for the Imola round, when he will once again take on the role of reserve driver for Ferrari.