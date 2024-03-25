“I'm a world champion, you're not”

'Did Alonso have the right to take a different approach to the corner? Yes. Should Alonso be considered responsible for the dirty air that ultimately caused the accident? No'. These words are contained in the Stewards' ruling relating to the episode which saw George Russell go off the track during the penultimate lap of the Australian Grand Prix while he was fighting with Fernando Alonso for sixth position. The words would portend Alonso's acquittal, and instead the Aston Martin driver was punished with a drive through converted into a 20 second penalty on the finishing order which dropped him to eighth position. Furthermore, Alonso also received three penalty points on his licence.

The reason for this penalty lies in a potentially dangerous driving by Fernando Alonso, who had no hesitation in admitting to the Stewards that he had driven like this precisely to safeguard the exit of the corner to defend himself from Russell in the following DRS zone. The two-time world champion has rightly underlined on his social media profiles that such a penalty disavows defensive masterpieces such as Imola in the 2005-2006 period or the one against Perez in Brazil a few months ago. Alonso also added that if there had been asphalt as an escape route and not gravel it wouldn't have even occurred to anyone to investigate the episode.

Faced with a truly bizarre penalty in the Melbourne paddock, possible contributing factors were circulated which – perhaps – gave a nudge that tipped the scales towards Fernando Alonso's sanction rather than acquittal. Among the Commissioners there was Johnny Herbertwith whom Fernando Alonso had a verbal argument in 2016. Herbert, in fact, had criticized Alonso by comparing him to the Michael Schumacher of 2012, underlining that “At the end of your career you lack concentration”. Alonso had responded “I'm a world champion and you're not, that's why you're a television commentator”. Herbert must have pushed for the heavy hand mindful of this back and forth? The German newspaper Auto Motor und SportFurthermore, he hypothesizes that the penalty given to Alonso was a diversion on the part of the FIA ​​to sweep the dust under the carpet in the face of the failure to call a red flag which seemed automatic in light of the dynamics and the position of Russell's Mercedes at the end of the race. carambola. The English pilot himself immediately shouted to his engineer via radio “Put the red flag, I'm in the middle of the track.”