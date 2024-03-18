Recovery from surgery

During the weekend of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, as is known, Carlos Sainz he was forced to raise the white flag after free practice on Friday and he had to undergo appendectomy surgery at Jeddah Hospital.

The driver, surprisingly, showed up on the circuit already on the Sunday of the race, to stay close to the team and give valuable advice to his replacement, Oliver Bearman.

Sainz wants to be at the Australian GP

Today's news is that Carlos Sainz is arrived in Melbourne on Monday morningappearing in good shape and with a looser walk than what was seen in Jeddah, as reported by Brand. This early arrival will allow him to get used to the time difference and rest further ahead of the race weekend.

The 29-year-old driver from Madrid is in fact determined to regain possession of the cockpit of his Ferrari SF-24 and the only obstacle to getting back behind the wheel is the clearance to be obtained from the FIA ​​doctors, in the test scheduled for Thursday March 21st. The greatest difficulty will probably be that of trying to get out of the cockpit within a pre-established time – ten seconds -, which will put stress on the abdominal/groin area affected by the recent operation.