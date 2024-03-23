Check out the results of the qualifying for the 2024 Australian GP here!

So yeah, we'll check it out too. First of all: there are no special housekeeping announcements. At least, except for one. As we reported yesterday, Logan Sargeant is not participating. That's because his teammate (Alexander Albon) crashed his car and it could no longer be repaired. Because Albon is simply the better driver and the Williams FW44 performs reasonably well on this track, team boss James Vowles chose the driver who scored 28 of the 29 points last season.

Australian GP Qualifying 2024: Q1

The track is filthy! This made it difficult for Albon to set a good time. It will surprise you, but this was not a great session for Max Verstappen. He misses P1 by 0.088. Poor Max! What's really disappointing is that Pérez is faster than Verstappen, albeit very narrowly. Because Leclerc is still in P1.

Things especially go wrong for the Red Bulls in the final technical section, as they seem to suffer from understeer. Zhou and Gasly hit the wall with a bit of damage. What's sad for Daniel Ricciardo is that his time is taken away at the end. Tsunoda was faster anyway: the Japanese has the eighth fastest time. As a result, Magnussen can go to Q2.

The dropouts in Q1 are

Hulkenberg

Gasly

Ricciardo

Zhou

Qualifying GP Australia 2024 Q2

Oh dear: once again the Red Bulls don't look great and once again Verstappen fails to take P1. However, Sainz in his Ferrari succeeds. Special: Kevin Magnussen also does very well in Q2 (P12).

Alexander Albon just misses out on Q3, so very impressive. Of course there are still a few surprises. Tsunoda P9! Stroll is also doing well on this track, by the way. The Mercedes are not going well. Russell is barely tenth and Hamilton doesn't even make it to Q3! #Blessed.

The dropouts in Q2 are:

Ocon

Bottas

Magnussen

Albon

Hamilton #keeppushing

Australian GP Qualifying 2024: Q3

Stroll gives everything and makes a mistake! A shame, because he only does 1 lap in Q3 and he was faster than Alonso all weekend until Q2. Under pressure, the Canadian makes a mistake (again), luckily for him, Alonso is not going well either.

The 2024 Australian GP qualifying results are as follows:

Verstappen (1:15.915) Sainz (+0.270) Norris (+0.400) Leclerc (0.520) Piastri (0.627) Pérez (+0.359) GRID PENALTY Russell (0.809) Tsunoda (0.873) Stroll (1,157) Alonso (1,637) Hamilton (1,045) Albon (1,252) Bottas (1,452) Magnussen (1,512) Ocon (1,782) Hulkenberg (1:17.976) Gasly (1:17,982) Ricciardo (1:18.085) Zhou (1:18,188)

And now the image that the drivers can look at tomorrow:

Attention boys and girls, the race starts tomorrow at 05:00!!

UPDATE: Perez receives a three-place grid penalty for impeding Hulkenberg. He therefore drops to sixth place.

