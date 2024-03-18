by VALERIO BARRETTA

McLaren on the rise

Twelve points in Bahrain and 16 in Saudi Arabia: the McLaren it emerged from the first two Middle Eastern races of the year with a good result, which places it in conflict with Mercedes in the role of third force behind Red Bull and Ferrari.

The Woking team is ready to take on the challenge of Melbournea circuit that could match the qualities of the MCL38 (which appeared competitive in the fast corners in both Sakhir and Jeddah) and which also last year scored both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in their first home race in Formula 1.

Piastri's words

The Australian beat his teammate in Jeddah and wants to repeat himself in front of his fans: “I'm very happy to be racing in front of my home crowd again. There is no feeling like it. It will be a great week of racing and I'm sure it will be a fantastic atmosphere“, these are his words to McLaren channels. “We had a positive start, with a fourth position in Jeddah. Last week I returned to the McLaren Technology Center to look at all the data and understand where we can optimize our performance. I'm looking forward to seeing lots of papayas in the crowd this weekend“.

Norris's words

“I can't wait to return to Australia. It's a fun track and the local fans are always a great crowd, it's a fantastic atmosphere to race in“Norris added. “Last week I returned to the factory with my engineers to analyze the first two races of the season in view of Melbourne. This weekend we will put into practice what we have learned and aim to win more points for the team“.