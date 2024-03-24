A rollercoaster 2024 for Sainz

Raise your hand if you would have ever bet on the victory of Carlos Sainz in Australia after returning from appendicitis. The Spanish driver is making himself the protagonist of a majestic start to the season in 2024 and without the physical knockout he would now in all likelihood be leader of the F1 Drivers' standings for the first time in his career.

All with the awareness of having suitcases in handa condition which, on the one hand, has certainly given a boost to Sainz's pride, on the other hand it makes the awareness of leaving a Ferrari that is blossoming at the end of the season even more bitter.

As Sainz himself underlined, however, now is only and exclusively the moment of happiness, fully deserved by the matador who at the microphones of Sky Sports he commented thus on the victory in Australia, the third of his career, all with Ferrari, for now distributed one per season from 2022 onwards. “I'm fine, only the last laps were a bit long and I lacked a bit of strength – Sainz's words regarding the 58 laps completed two weeks after an operation – honestly it was a very clean race and I was able to manage the tires and myself. I'm very happy because after what happened this year in general you realize that life is like that. You start the year with the news of the non-renewal and prepare to have the best possible season you can with all the training possible. You arrive in Bahrain and get the podium, you realize you're starting the season well and then this appendicitis arrives. You don't know when you'll come back, then you come back and win. Life is very beautiful and difficult, and now I am very happy. This victory shows that when you do things well and work well anything can be done. We worked well over the winter, we gave the team very clear indications on where to improve the car, and this year the team brought a car that allows us to push harder and make fewer mistakes, as well as being faster. When you give me such a nice car I can win. This circuit is particularly good for us, we saw it in 2022 and also last year. This, however, is another car, I enjoy driving it more and today I could manage the tires comfortably and did everything I wanted, overtaking Max at the start and putting him under pressure. It's a great step forward and I'm very happy.”