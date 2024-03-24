by VALERIO BARRETTA

Problems with Hamilton's power unit

An start to the Australian GP marked by excellent retirements. In fact, after Max Verstappen's defeat, Lewis's knockout arrived Hamilton. On lap 17, the seven-time world champion hit the wall complaining of a problem with the power unit in the fast section before the Waite curve.

Hamilton parked his Mercedes at the exit of turn 10 and had to withdraw from the Australian Grand Prix. Thus ends a nightmare weekend for the Briton, excluded from Q3 yesterday and never right in terms of sensations with the W15.

Hamilton stopped

These are the images of Hamilton's knockout shared by F1.

Melbourne, therefore, lost Verstappen and Hamilton very early. The rivals' double retirement has not happened since Monza 2021, when they collided at the First Variante, giving rise to one of the most iconic accidents of recent years.