Sainz did not improve with the soft tyre
|Pos.
|No.
|Pilot
|Stable
|Time
|Detachments
|Turns
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:16.714
|21
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:16.734
|+0.020s
|27
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:16.791
|+0.077s
|19
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:16.806
|+0.092s
|20
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:16.886
|+0.172s
|22
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:16.997
|+0.283s
|19
|7
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:17.014
|+0.300s
|27
|8
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:17.087
|+0.373s
|18
|9
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:17.341
|+0.627s
|21
|10
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:17.490
|+0.776s
|21
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|1:17.673
|+0.959s
|18
|12
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|1:17.752
|+1.038s
|19
|13
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:17.759
|+1.045s
|22
|14
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|1:17.876
|+1.162s
|18
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:17.920
|+1.206s
|17
|16
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:17.941
|+1.227s
|16
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:17.961
|+1.247s
|17
|18
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|1:17.963
|+1.249s
|19
|19
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:18.390
|+1.676s
|18
Ferrari And Red Bull they had a separate session in terms of performance in the third free practice session with the SF-24s ahead of the RB20s with the medium tires and also in the long run where the Maranello cars had less graining than those built in Milton Keynes.
At the end the soft tire for Ferrari and Red Bull did not prove to be that much better performing Compared to the average, Sainz didn't even improve his time reference, Leclerc and Verstappen did better than him, separated by 20 thousandths. On the flying lap even the Mercedes were not that far away with Hamilton fourth, 92 thousandths behind Leclerc.
Also worth mentioning is the fact that Max Verstappen has already mounted one Complete new power unitthe second of the three available already in the third round of the season.
