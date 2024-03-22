Sainz did not improve with the soft tyre

Pos. No. Pilot Stable Time Detachments Turns 1 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:16.714 21 2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.734 +0.020s 27 3 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:16.791 +0.077s 19 4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:16.806 +0.092s 20 5 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:16.886 +0.172s 22 6 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:16.997 +0.283s 19 7 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:17.014 +0.300s 27 8 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:17.087 +0.373s 18 9 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:17.341 +0.627s 21 10 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:17.490 +0.776s 21 11 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB 1:17.673 +0.959s 18 12 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 1:17.752 +1.038s 19 13 23 Alexander Albon Williams 1:17.759 +1.045s 22 14 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 1:17.876 +1.162s 18 15 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:17.920 +1.206s 17 16 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:17.941 +1.227s 16 17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:17.961 +1.247s 17 18 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB 1:17.963 +1.249s 19 19 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:18.390 +1.676s 18

Ferrari And Red Bull they had a separate session in terms of performance in the third free practice session with the SF-24s ahead of the RB20s with the medium tires and also in the long run where the Maranello cars had less graining than those built in Milton Keynes.

At the end the soft tire for Ferrari and Red Bull did not prove to be that much better performing Compared to the average, Sainz didn't even improve his time reference, Leclerc and Verstappen did better than him, separated by 20 thousandths. On the flying lap even the Mercedes were not that far away with Hamilton fourth, 92 thousandths behind Leclerc.

Also worth mentioning is the fact that Max Verstappen has already mounted one Complete new power unitthe second of the three available already in the third round of the season.