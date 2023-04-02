Melbourne – Max Verstappen also wins the Australian Grand Prix, third round of the Formula 1 season. The Red Bull driver, after being burned at the first start by the two Mercedes, dominates as usual thanks to the strength of his single-seater and then goes on to win in a daring way in a race finale with two consecutive red flags (three total). He closes behind the Safety Car with Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso completing the podium, the third in a row for the Spaniard from Aston Martin.

Still night for Ferrari: Carlos Sainz closes even 12 forced to serve a 5-second penalty for contact with Alonso in the final, while Charles Leclerc remedied the second zero of the season after an accident with Stroll at the start. On the other hand, George Russell was very unfortunate, retiring on lap 18 due to problems with the engine of his Mercedes, after having been the leader in the first laps thanks to a super start. Sergio Perez closes with a good sixth place, who even started from the pit lane with the other Red Bull. The start smiled at the two Mercedes, with Russell immediately taking first position by burning Verstappen, who was also overtaken a few laps later by Hamilton. Sainz, on the other hand, passes his compatriot Alonso, while just behind Leclerc he immediately tries to send some signals, but a contact with Stroll’s Aston Martin immediately puts him out of contention.

During the eighth round un accident of Albon the race direction forces the red flag: Russell and Sainz had just stopped, at that moment respectively first and fourth, who unfortunately find themselves seventh and eleventh on the grid at the restart. Hamilton then becomes the new leader, but at the restart his Mercedes is literally stripped of paint by the reigning world champion’s Red Bull. Sainz, on the other hand, is good at rebuilding his race by quickly climbing up the standings to fourth place, obtained with a great overtaking against Gasly. In the finale everything seems to be written, but with five laps to go Magnussen loses the right rear tire and the race direction opts for another red flag, incredibly reopening the discussion a few kilometers from the checkered flag. The umpteenth restart is a disaster, Sainz rams Alonso remedying a 5 second mockery penalty, the Alpines come into contact with each other and put themselves out of action, total chaos ensues and a red flag is once again displayed. At this point there was only one lap to go, the previous classification was re-established and an endless Grand Prix full of twists came to an end behind the Safety Car. Verstappen wins ahead of Hamilton and Alonso.