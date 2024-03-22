By Carlo Platella

The Maranello wind tunnel is working on the first major update package for the Ferrari SF-24, announced during the presentation by technical director Enrico Cardile. For the moment the Red continues to race in the same configuration as the launch event, which dates back to mid-February. One small change is an exception in the rear area, which makes its debut during the Australian Grand Prix.

Fine news

In Melbourne the SF-24 sports two small flaps added to the sides of the rear wing anchor pylon, at the height of the exhaust terminal. According to what is reported in the documents published together with the Federation, it is not an adaptation to the high efficiency track in Melbourne, but rather a general update. Each flap interacts with the hot air extracted from the engine compartment, generating a small vortex and refining the flow in the direction of the beam-wing, with the aim of generating greater aerodynamic load.

Development in progress

However, the one in Melbourne is a minimal update compared to those in the pipeline in Maranello and already announced by Cardile. Work on the package under development they began even before the car's debut on the track, based on the weaknesses that emerged during the simulation phase and then confirmed by the track evidence. “The first events confirmed a good correlation of our simulation tools, which is certainly positive”explains Cardile.

“We had no surprisesIn short: the limitations we encountered in the factory during the winter were confirmed on the track. Today we can say that we have a pretty clear picture of the car's weaknesses, starting with tire management and balance.” Unlike a year ago, Ferrari appears aware of what is happening on its car, a fundamental prerequisite for development. The first real updates have yet to arrive on the SF-24, but on this front even the other teams are struggling to bring their innovations to the track.