Checo climbs to sixth position

Sergio Perez was sanctioned with three penalty positions for obstructing Nico Hulkenberg in Q1 of Qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix. The Mexican driver was caught out at the exit of the penultimate corner where he found himself in the line without being able to move quickly enough to avoid being an obstacle to the Haas driver.

The new starting grid therefore sees Lando Norris advance to third position and Charles Leclerc move to the second row where he will occupy the fourth place on the starting grid. The two Ferraris will be lined up on the right side of the grid on the dirty side.

Oscar Piastri he is the last driver to benefit from Sergio Perez's penalty, thus rising to fifth position behind his pit mate Lando Norris. As a result, Red Bull will have Verstappen's RB20 in first position and Perez's in 'last' in what promises to be a three-way fight with the McLarens in an Australian Grand Prix that will have everything to be deciphered on a strategic level .