The wrong driver won: what do we do now?

Sainz's masterpiece creates some headaches for Ferrariwho fired Carlos less than two months ago, but in such a happy moment everything goes into the background. Ferrari scores a double in Australia and it is not a gifted or fortunate triumph, but the demonstration of strength of a machine that was finally superior to the others, with a team that arrived at the big day, growing little by little, with a united team in which people collaborate, work with positive tranquility, and don't have to worry about the process the next day, when things go wrong. A climate that, it must be said, arrived with Frederic Vasseurwho worked by subtraction, intervening on the weak points, leaving the two cornerstones of the structure, the technical director Enrico Cardile and the engine manager Enrico Gualtieri, in key positions.

That Hamilton will arrive in Maranello?

In such a happy situation, the disturbing element at this point is Lewis Hamiltonthe messiah announced for 2025, which is going through the lowest moment of his career, between disappointing performances and a Mercedes that relegates him back. And in such a context it becomes It's paradoxical to think that Ferrari can do without someone like Sainz who is a team man, an element of exaltation for how he knows how to manage his matches, a calming element when the tone rises, an element of confidence if you look at the projection. A trust denied to him, unfortunately, because in 2025 he will be a very dangerous rival for the Cavallino, especially if he goes to Red Bull, for which his choice would be the most logical choice.

Can Ferrari challenge for the title?

Sainz would perhaps have won even if Verstappen had not been knocked out by the brakes, or in any case he would have played it. It would have been more difficult, though. What about appendicitis? A distant wound, which nevertheless represented the most worrying fear for Carlos, on a weekend in which he was faster than teammate Leclercvery good at defending second place but not aggressive enough to aim for first, as he himself declared with his usual honesty.

At this point Ferrari is back in charge for the world championship tooa possible goal even if we shouldn't have too many illusions, because Verstappen and Red Bull will return as soon as possible to being the reference for everyone, with Perez who since yesterday has been a problem for the team since if the captain is missing he is not able to take over. But there is no need to go further with considerations and projections. Australia has turned everything around, the real championship begins now.