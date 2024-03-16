Back on track in Melbourne

After the weekend break following the first 'double' which inaugurated the 2024 championship in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, it is time to set course towards Australia to race on the Melbourne circuit. A year ago Albert Park was the scene of a crazy race with three standing starts and in the end Max Verstappen came out ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.

Red Bull has achieved two doubles so far and it will be interesting to see how the cars will behave on such an atypical circuit as the Australian one. There Ferrari for now it has always been on the podium and must resolve the doubts relating to Carlos Sainz's return to the track after the appendicitis that ousted him in Jeddah, leaving room for Oliver Bearman. On the track together with F1 there will also be F2 and F3.

The event will be broadcast live in full on Sky Sports F1on TV8 Qualifying and the Grand Prix will be broadcast live and deferred. On FormulaPassion.it you will find live coverage of all the sessions that will see F1 on the track. Below are all the details of the programming, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor of the Australian Grand Prix.

Australian GP 2024: TV schedule and session times

Friday 22 March

10.50pm F3 Free Practice (Sky Sport F1)

00:00 F2 Free Practice (Sky Sport F1)

02.30 Free Practice 1 F1 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

04.00 F3 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1)

06:00 Free Practice 2 F1 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it

07.30 F2 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1)

Saturday 23 March

01.15 Race-1 F3 (Sky Sport F1)

02.30 Free Practice 3 F1 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

04.15 Race 1 F2 (Sky Sport F1)

06:00 F1 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.itdelayed on TV8 at 10:00)

Sunday 24 March

23.05 Race-2 F3 (Sky Sport F1)

01.35 Race 2 F2 (Sky Sport F1)

05:00 F1 Race (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.itdelayed on TV8 at 2.00 pm)

The characteristics of the Melbourne circuit

Length: 5,303 km

Curves: 14 (9 right and 5 left)

DRS zones: 4

Race distance: 58 laps (306,124 km)

Race record lap: 1'20″235 (Sergio Perez on Red Bull in 2023)

Roll of Honor Australian Grand Prix