Australian GP 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the Formula 1 race

The Australian 2023 Formula 1 (F1) Grand Prix, third round of the 2023 World Championship, will be staged today, Sunday 2 April 2023, at 7 am (Italian time). as always, the details will make the difference and decide who will win. But where to see the Formula 1 (F1) Australian GP 2023 on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The live broadcast of the match is available on TV on the Sky Sport satellite channels. Start set at 7. On TV8 it will be possible to follow the deferred match unencrypted, starting at 14.55.

Sky, as in previous years, will be the House of Formula 1 exclusively this year too. And it will be until 2027. On the reference channel Sky Sport F1 (207, also in streaming on NOW), 23 Grands Prix scheduled for 2023, including the debut of the night race in Las Vegas and the return of the Qatar Grand Prix.

News also for the Sprint races that double: 6 appointments that will host the race on Saturday. On Sky Sport, in addition to the story of the races, ample space for in-depth analysis: every Sunday of the race Fabio Tavelli will lead Race Anatomy F1, while at the end of the GP #SkyMotori is not to be missed, for interaction with the spectators.

Australian GP 2023 live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow the entire Formula 1 race in live streaming via the paid platforms SkyGo (reserved for Sky subscribers) and NOW.

Timetables and programme We’ve seen where to see the Australian 2023 Formula 1 (F1) GP on TV and live streaming, but what’s the weekend schedule? Here it is with its times: Saturday 1st April 3.30 am: F1 – free practice 3

7 am: F1 – qualifying (delayed on TV8 from 2 pm)