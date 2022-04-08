Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished the first free practice session ahead of everyone in Melbourne in Australia. The Spaniard was the only one to go under the 1’20 “in 1’19 ″ 806half a second faster than his box mate, author of two runs without consequences.

Behind the Ferrari F1-75 the two Red Bull RB18s, with Max Verstappen leading the session up to the tear scored by the reds. Sergio Perez preceded the Dutchman by trying the fastest lap even in the last run while the reigning champion was engaged in a mini simulation of race pace.

An encouraging start for the McLarens, with Lando Norris fifth, the race pace of the Mercedes was also not bad, very fast with Lewis Hamilton in the short final long run. Two le red flagsone due to a piece lost by Sergio Perez, while the second was caused by the breakdown of Sebastian Vettel’s power unit, returning after the stop due to the Coronavirus.

F1 | GP Australia 2022, ranking PL1

Pos. Num Pilot Stable Time Detachments Turns 1 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1: 19.806 24 2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1: 20.377 +0.571 s 21 3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1: 20.399 +0.593 s 20 4 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1: 20.626 +0.820 s 22 5 4 Landau Norris McLaren 1: 20.878 +1,072 s 22 6 31 Esteban Or with Alpine 1: 21.004 +1.198 s 27 7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1: 21.027 +1.221 s 26 8 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1: 21.155 +1.349 s 23 9 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1: 21.229 +1.423 s 21 10 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1: 21.247 +1.441 s 23 11 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1: 21.289 +1.483 s 26 12 63 George Russell Mercedes 1: 21.457 +1.651 s 26 13 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1: 21.661 +1.855 s 18 14 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1: 21.701 +1.895 s 26 15 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1: 21.821 +2.015 s 21 16 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1: 21.869 +2,063 s 24 17 23 Alexander Albon Williams 1: 22.754 +2.948 s 25 18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1: 23.186 +3,380 s 18 19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1: 23.924 +4.118 s 25 20 47 Mick Schumacher Haas 1: 24.349 +4.543 s 15