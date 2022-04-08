Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished the first free practice session ahead of everyone in Melbourne in Australia. The Spaniard was the only one to go under the 1’20 “in 1’19 ″ 806half a second faster than his box mate, author of two runs without consequences.
Behind the Ferrari F1-75 the two Red Bull RB18s, with Max Verstappen leading the session up to the tear scored by the reds. Sergio Perez preceded the Dutchman by trying the fastest lap even in the last run while the reigning champion was engaged in a mini simulation of race pace.
An encouraging start for the McLarens, with Lando Norris fifth, the race pace of the Mercedes was also not bad, very fast with Lewis Hamilton in the short final long run. Two le red flagsone due to a piece lost by Sergio Perez, while the second was caused by the breakdown of Sebastian Vettel’s power unit, returning after the stop due to the Coronavirus.
Relive Melbourne’s PL1s through ours LIVE
F1 | GP Australia 2022, ranking PL1
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Time
|Detachments
|Turns
|1
|55
|Ferrari
|1: 19.806
|24
|2
|16
|Ferrari
|1: 20.377
|+0.571s
|21
|3
|11
|Red Bull
|1: 20.399
|+0.593s
|20
|4
|1
|Red Bull
|1: 20.626
|+0.820s
|22
|5
|4
|McLaren
|1: 20.878
|+1,072s
|22
|6
|31
|Alpine
|1: 21.004
|+1.198s
|27
|7
|44
|Mercedes
|1: 21.027
|+1.221s
|26
|8
|3
|McLaren
|1: 21.155
|+1.349s
|23
|9
|14
|Alpine
|1: 21.229
|+1.423s
|21
|10
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|1: 21.247
|+1.441s
|23
|11
|22
|AlphaTauri
|1: 21.289
|+1.483s
|26
|12
|63
|Mercedes
|1: 21.457
|+1.651s
|26
|13
|5
|Aston Martin
|1: 21.661
|+1.855s
|18
|14
|10
|AlphaTauri
|1: 21.701
|+1.895s
|26
|15
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|1: 21.821
|+2.015s
|21
|16
|18
|Aston Martin
|1: 21.869
|+2,063s
|24
|17
|23
|Williams
|1: 22.754
|+2.948s
|25
|18
|20
|Haas
|1: 23.186
|+3,380s
|18
|19
|6
|Williams
|1: 23.924
|+4.118s
|25
|20
|47
|Haas
|1: 24.349
|+4.543s
|15
#Australian #results #free #practice #Ferrari #double
Leave a Reply