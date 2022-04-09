The alarm goes back to dawn with the return to the calendar Australian Grand Prix. Unlike the recent pre-pandemic past, Melbourne is no longer the season opener but ranks in slot number 3, after Sakhir and Jeddah. The values ​​on the field of this new era of Formula 1 began to take shape in the first two rounds, but Albert Park has always represented a particular and very fascinating challenge, even more so this year with the changes made to the layout to make it decidedly more rapid.

Double news in Australia on the tire front compared to the two previous races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. In fact, Pirelli introduced the “Mix jump” between Medium and Soft: C2 for the Hard, C3 for the Medium And C5 for the Softwith the latter (the softest of the 2022 range) officially making its debut in a race weekend.

Being a semi-urban track, the Albert Park asphalt has always been rather uneven, even if the resurfacing seems to have slightly improved this aspect. The asphalt still offers poor grip (2 out of 5 on the Pirelli scale) and reasonably low levels of abrasion, which should lead to limited wear over the long haul as already glimpsed in Friday’s free practice. There traction is important to get a good push out of short straights and curves, while braking and lateral forces are average. The loads are also average, with an overall stress on the tires which scores 3 out of 5 on the Pirelli scale.

As anticipated, compared to the original layout in use until 2019, the Albert Park track has several changes that will debut for the 2022 edition. The main novelty is the removal of what were the curves 9-10, thus leading to the junction of the two adjacent extensions, outlining a single straight that from turn 6 leads to the very fast chicane. Added to this is the widening of the carriageway in curves 1 and 3, as well as the different design of curve 6 which allows for much more speed on entry. Also noteworthy were the interventions in the last sector, where curves 11 and 13 were re-profiled, with the introduction also of a slight banking slope intended to encourage the exploration of more trajectories.

Best strategies on the 58 laps of the GP Australia

As already anticipated in the analysis of the long runs on Friday, the fastest strategy in the 58 laps of the Australian Grand Prix is ​​ad only one stop, passing from Medium to Hard. The characteristics of the Soft made it the default choice in qualifying, while starting with the average opens up a wider range of options, especially in hot and dry weather desired by the forecasts. Now that the drivers in the Top 10 are no longer forced to start with the tires used in Q2 there is much more flexibility, however an element of unpredictability remains. The new smooth asphalt of Albert Park continues to evolve and it is difficult to predict exactly the behavior of the compounds; in addition, the risk linked to the nearby presence of the walls makes the chances of Safety Car entry and a distortion of the strategic plan high.

“We witnessed a long but exciting qualifying, with the first few just a thousandth of a second apart on more than one occasion and the pole decided in the last seconds. – commented Mario Isolahead of Car Racing at Pirelli – What we’ve seen so far over the weekend shows that the compound jump has worked, allowing the performance gaps between Hard, Medium and Soft to be nearly equal. The race should see a one-stop strategy using Medium and Hard but, as we saw in practice, the circumstances here can be quite unpredictable ”.

Long run and race pace analysis PL2 (petrol unknowns and power mapping)

3 pm: partly cloudy, 25 ° C, wind 13 km / h NW, 0% probability of rain

4 pm: partly cloudy, 24 ° C, wind 15 km / h NW, 0% probability of rain

