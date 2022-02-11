Australia’s largest gas and energy trading company, AGL Energy Ltd. will shut down two giant coal-fired power plants in the country several years ahead of schedule. The Australian giant decided to abandon coal in favor of hydrogen, which will be produced at enterprises after re-profiling. The agency reports Bloomberg.

The Bayswater plant in New South Wales will close by 2033, two years earlier than previously planned, and work at Loy Yang A in Victoria will stop by 2045 instead of 2048. Two sites are major sources of air pollution. In 2019-2020, they emitted 31 million tons of carbon dioxide – almost ten percent of all recorded harmful emissions in Australia.

AGL will even consider closing Bayswater and Loy Yang A stations even earlier, in 2030 and 2040, respectively. “Earlier dates may be realistic if the market as a whole develops as much as possible. We will consider this possibility every year,” said Graham Hunt, CEO of the company. He stressed that for the time being, two giant stations are needed to ensure a reliable power supply.

Environmental activists believe the company should have set a bolder schedule for shutting down stations. “Coal is the biggest threat to the climate in the future, and also a terrible financial investment, as evidenced by the decline in the share price and reputation of AGL,” said Glenn Walker of Greenpeace.

Following the closure of the coal sites, Bayswater and Loy Yang A will be merged into a company called Accel Energy. Accel plans to achieve zero emissions from its generating facilities by 2047. Coal plants will be converted into energy centers with low carbon emissions, in particular, they will produce hydrogen.

In 2021, the value of AGL almost halved for two reasons. It was affected by the falling cost of renewable energy, which lowered electricity prices, as well as a decrease in investor interest in companies that pollute the environment.

Coal-fired power plants in Australia are planning to close, while in Europe their capacity is being increased to avoid electricity shortages. For example, the French authorities have temporarily allowed coal sites to burn more coal in order to avoid an energy crisis.