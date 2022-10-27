Australia’s national football team and Football Australia have collectively spoken out on Thursday against human rights violations in Qatar. No other participant in the World Cup, which starts next month, has been so critical of the oil state. “The suffering inflicted on migrant workers cannot be ignored,” said the Australian Football Association.

With a statement from Football Australia and a video message in which sixteen players from the national football team speak, Australia’s criticism of Qatar. “The decision to host the World Cup in Qatar has meant that countless of our colleagues have suffered,” the players say. “These migrants are not just numbers,” referring to the estimated 6,500 migrant workers who have died building World Cup stadiums in recent years.

Football Australia acknowledges that 'significant progress' has been made in Qatar and legislative reforms have been put in place to ensure the rights of migrant workers, but also says this has not been enough.

In the video message, the Australian players also ask the oil state to take less harsh action on the LGBTI community. Homosexuality is illegal in conservative and Muslim Qatar, and human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) reported earlier this week that LGBTI people are being mistreated. “It is not easy to tackle these problems. We don’t have all the answers either,” acknowledge the Australians, who spoke with advocacy groups such as Amnesty International before making the statement.

The KNVB has never been so critical of the human rights violations in Qatar, although the Dutch football association says it has been making efforts for some time to improve the situation of migrant workers in the oil state. For example, the KNVB has urged FIFA to compensate affected victims or relatives.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said he was tired of criticism of the World Cup this week in a TV speech and spoke of a "smear campaign".